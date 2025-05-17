Dharmendra shares a throwback fanboy moment with Ashok Kumar

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a throwback fanboy moment with legendary actor Ashok Kumar with his InstaFam.

The 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' actor took to his Instagram and dropped a black and white photo where Ashok Kumar was seen giving an autograph on a hundred-rupee note, while Dharmendra smiled, standing beside him. They were accompanied by Mohan Choti and Asit Sen.

The old photo was accompanied by the caption, "Friends, an autograph from Dada Muni on hundred rupees note. lovely memories. Director Asht sen and Mohan choti are watching thirdly (sic)."

Bobby Deol reacted to father Dharmendra's post with seven red heart emojis.

Dharmendra shared the screen space with legendary Ashok Kumar in the 1977 drama, "Dream Girl". Directed by Pramod Chakravorty, the project starred Hema Malini in the lead.

Earlier this month, Dharmendra met his co-star Jaya Prada and dropped a couple of glimpses of the fun meeting on social media.

The 'Sholay' actor penned on the photo-sharing app, “Jaya prada, my lovely co - star came to see me today along with loving family friends of her .i am extremely happy to see them all.”(sic)

Additionally, Jaya Prada also posted a couple of sneak peeks of her light-hearted moments with Dharmendra.

She shared a heartwarming clip where these two were seen sitting together on a couch, watching something on a phone, and engaging in a heart-to-heart.

“The Lighter Moments With One & Only Legend Dharam Ji16 movies with Dharam Ji 1. Qayamat 1983 2. Insaaf Kaun Karega 1984 3. Dharm Aur Qanoon 1984 4. Ganga Tere Desh Mein 1988 5. Mardon Wali Baat 1988 6. Elaan-E-Jung 1989 7. Shehzaade 1989 8. Kanoon Ki Zanjeer 1990 9. Farishtay 1991 10. Kundan 1993 11. Paappi Devataa 1995 12. Maidan-E-Jung 1995 13. Veer 1995 14. Zulm-O-Sitam 1998 15. Loh Purush 1999 16. Nyaydaata 1999,.” (sic) Jaya Prada penned in the caption.

