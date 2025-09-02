Dharmasthala case: ED launches probe, seeks detail of foreign deposits from banks in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Sep 2 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched its probe into the sensational alleged murder cases at Dharmasthala in Karnataka's Manguluru district and issued notices to banks in the state regarding the transactions of activists accused of receiving foreign funding to make allegations against the Dharmasthala temple management, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The ED has written to various banks seeking transaction details for the past five years.

It has also sought information on foreign deposits, supporting documents, and details provided at the time of such deposits, according to sources.

Sources also confirmed that the account details of NGOs 'Odanadi' and 'Samvada' are being collected.

Karnataka BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojary wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 19, demanding an ED probe into the foreign funding received by some individuals and YouTubers in connection with the mass grave case.

In a letter to Home Minister Shah, BJP leader Poojary said, "The conspiracy has been hatched against the Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple located in Mangaluru district. I request for an ED inquiry into the foreign funding of some individuals, including YouTubers, who are harming Hindu religious beliefs."

He also added, "As widely reported across the country, a group opposing the Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple in the Mangaluru district of Karnataka has attempted to tarnish its sanctity. The state's Deputy Chief Minister has publicly stated that a conspiracy is afoot against the Manjunatha Swamy temple."

"The Minister in-charge of Mangaluru district (Dinesh Gundu Rao) told the media that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed at the request of left-wing groups. The state's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly formed an SIT based on the words of an anonymous accuser, and the entire government appears to have surrendered to this accuser," BJP leader Poojary said.

"They (Congress-led state government) are digging trenches indiscriminately, even at the base of the revered Hindu deity Bahubali, unsettling devotees. Media outlets have reported that a politician from Tamil Nadu is pressuring the Congress High command to orchestrate a plan to undermine the faith of Hindus in Karnataka," he added.

"Meanwhile, news has spread that a Muslim YouTuber and his associates, who are attempting to defame the temple, have received foreign funds, and this is how some individuals have declared war on Manjunatha Swamy temple," BJP leader Poojary alleged.

He appealed to the Congress-led state government, saying, "Therefore, I request that you consider my letter seriously and order an ED inquiry into the foreign financial assistance received by those opposing the Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy."

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Tuesday that the Congress-led government will not hand over the Dharmasthala case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He clarified, however, that if the ED initiates its own probe into the case on funding, the state government cannot stop it.

On the issue of alleged funding to hatch a conspiracy to defame Dharmasthala, Parameshwara said, "Let the ED investigate funding if they want; we cannot object to it. They will probe financial and related aspects from their own angle."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.