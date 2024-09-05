Dharavi project a mission to restore dignity for over 1 mn residents: Gautam Adani

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Dharavi is not just a redevelopment project but a mission to restore dignity for more than 1 million residents and provide them with an unmatched ecosystem of sustainable living, Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, said here on Thursday.

In his address on the occasion of the Teachers’ Day at the Jai Hind College here, Gautam Adani said that they are set to transform the world’s largest slum over the next decade.

"Not only will this provide dignity of living to its over one million residents but, at the same time, this will build an unmatched ecosystem of sustainable living and innovation in the heart of Mumbai," the Adani Group Chairman noted.

Dharavi’s geographical area is just over 2.39 square km in size. According to the Adani Group, the redevelopment project will build an unmatched ecosystem of sustainable living and innovation. Under the $3 billion redevelopment project, the tenement holders will be provided a house of 350 square feet, which is 17 per cent more than any other Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme in the financial capital.

Gautam Adani further said that it is not the victories that define us but the mindset that tackles the challenges and over the years, "we have assembled a set of leaders who are willing to venture into the unknown".

Meanwhile, after the huge support of Dharavi residents for an ongoing state government survey for the redevelopment project, several NGOs working in the world’s largest slum have also pledged their support. The survey, which began on March 18, has completed over 11,000 tenements via door-to-door visits. The survey is being spearheaded by the DRP/SRA of the state government along with the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group.

