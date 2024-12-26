Dharavi: Camp enrols senior citizens for health schemes

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Over 150 families applied for medical insurance benefits worth approximately Rs 7 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) at a two-day camp for senior citizens organised in Dharavi, said Dharavi Social Mission (DSM) on Thursday.

Lok Vikas Camp, organised at Prajapati Sahakari Utpadak Mandal in Kumbharwada on December 20 and 21, focused on offering access to government healthcare schemes and enrol eligible beneficiaries under the PM-JAY, said a statement.

A dedicated desk was set up to cater to the super senior citizens, aged 70 years and above, to facilitate ease of registration.

The initiative addressed a pressing need for awareness and accessibility of government schemes in Dharavi whose residents, despite being in the heart of Mumbai, were unaware of such benefits.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for this initiative. Chitroda Manibai Hamir, a beneficiary at the camp, shared, "This scheme is very helpful. I am very happy to get this card."

Laxmi Chitroda, who came to register her father-in-law, appreciated the awareness created by DSM, stating, "I was not aware of this scheme earlier. DSM has been very helpful in creating awareness and assisting us in the process."

One of the Ayushman Bharat applicants was 96-year-old Sonabai Kamalia, who was personally assisted in enrolling for the scheme.

The event showed a ray of hope to all senior citizens, empowering the elderly and their families with vital healthcare benefits.

The event evoked a positive response from the community, with residents expressing the need for more such camps in Dharavi.

DSM has announced plans to organise similar initiatives in other sectors of Dharavi, aiming to take these government welfare schemes to a larger population.

Dharavi Social Mission (DSM) is an initiative of Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL), dedicated to fostering wholesome development of Dharavi residents encompassing social, economic and infrastructure dimensions.

The Mission has a special emphasis on youth, women, industries and underprivileged groups within Dharavi.

The focus of the Mission’s efforts is to enhance skill-based employment, education, healthcare & hygiene, social engagement and community welfare.

