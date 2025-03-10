DGPs four states hold brainstorming workshop on ‘Standardisation of Police Training Curriculum’

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) The Central Intelligence Training Institute (CITI), Jaipur, organised a one-day workshop on "Standardisation of Police Training Curriculum" at its campus on Monday. The event focused on the modernisation, harmonisation, and value addition in police training curricula across states.

The workshop was addressed by retired IPS officer K. Vijay Kumar, Chairman of the apex committee of CITI. It witnessed participation from DGPs of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa, along with senior DGs, ADGs from various states, officials from the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), and other central police organisations.

In this workshop, the importance of training in policing and the need for continuous improvements were emphasised, the Union Home Ministry is actively working on modernising police training and ensuring uniformity at all levels,

Under BPR&D’s initiative, a committee led by K. Vijay Kumar has been established to oversee training reforms, sub-committees for indoor, outdoor, infrastructure, and manpower training have been formed and feedback was gathered on the newly designed training syllabus, which will be sent to the Home Ministry for review and implementation across states.

Amandeep Singh, Director, CITI (BPR&D), Jaipur, highlighted that police training is a top priority and continuous enhancements are being made under government directives.

The standardised curriculum will ensure that police forces across states adopt a modern, unified training framework for more effective law enforcement.

Giving information about the workshop, Amandeep Singh said that training is most important in police and continuous improvements are being made through it.

"The Union Home Ministry is giving special emphasis on improving such training. The Home Ministry is emphasising modernisation and equalisation of training at all levels of police. For this, BPR&D has formed a committee whose chairman is retired K. Vijay Kumar. Under this committee, sub-committees of indoor, outdoor, infrastructure and manpower have been formed. Feedback is being collected by sharing the syllabus prepared in the workshop. The views of all these will be taken and sent to the Home Ministry and all the states will be able to adopt them and take forward the police training in a uniform and modern way," he said.

