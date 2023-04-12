DFS secretary holds review meeting with 10 ministries over micro insurance schemes

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary Vivek Joshi on Wednesday undertook a review meeting with 10 union ministries including labour, urban affairs, rural development, coal and mines among others, over the promotion of two micro insurance schemes namely Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) at gram panchayat level.

Joshi exhorted the ministries to ensure maximum coverage of self-help groups (SHG) members, anganwadi workers, health workers, sanitary workers, mine workers, all unorganised labour, street vendors, staff workers in urban local bodies, MGNREGA workers and PM Kisan beneficiaries under the two micro-insurance schemes.

He also sought support of the ministries for their active role in ensuring that the three-month long saturation campaign reaches to maximum number of eligible beneficiaries.

The government has launched a three-month long campaign to promote these two schemes across the country from April 1 and June 30.

