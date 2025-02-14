Devotees praise impressive arrangements at Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj, Feb 14 (IANS) Devotees flocking to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh are full of praise for the Indian government’s meticulous arrangements, commending the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ensuring a smooth and well-organised festival.

Speaking to IANS, Krishna, a devotee said, "The arrangements for the Maha Kumbh Mela have been excellent. We are truly blessed by the grace of Sanatan Dharam. This grand festival, that comes once in 12 years, has been impeccably organised this time. In the past, there were always some issues, but this time, everything is seamless. The government has done a fantastic job, and we thank them for making this Maha Kumbh such a grand success."

Sushila, another devotee highlighted the improvements in the overall experience: "The arrangements are great. At first, things were a bit chaotic due to the huge crowds, but the authorities quickly took charge, and everything got back on track. As for security, I must say that the safety of women, in particular, has seen a significant improvement in Prayagraj compared to before."

Moolchand Sharma, a devotee, praised the arrangements and described his experience: "What can I say about the government’s efforts this time? The arrangements are absolutely fantastic. There were no issues during bathing. Some say young people faced difficulties, but I didn’t experience any problems. This is the last Kumbh of our lives — after 144 years, it’s a rare event. We are fortunate to be part of this and are extremely grateful to the government for making everything run smoothly."

Mohit Sharma also expressed his satisfaction, saying, "I’m very happy to be here. The arrangements are outstanding. The security and cleanliness are top-notch. Everyone here feels safe, and we know that thanks to Yogi ji, we are well-protected. The entire atmosphere is one of confidence and comfort, and all the arrangements are superb."

The Maha Kumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes ascetics, sants, sadhus, sadhvis, kalpvasis and pilgrims from all walks of life.

