Devigol festival in J&K’s Kishtwar attracts over 10,000 tourists

Jammu, Sep 11 (IANS) The district administration Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with Kishtwar Development Authority (KDA), Directorate of Tourism Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) hosted the Devigol Festival in the picturesque Bunjwah area of this mountainous district amid huge public participation, an official statement said on Monday.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of more than 10,000 visitors who enjoyed a blend of traditional Sports (Dangal), cultural performances, and recreational activities amidst the breathtaking natural beauty.

"The Devigol Festival attracted people from all walks of life hailing from Erstwhile Chenab Valley including Kishtwar, Doda, Thatri, Drabshalla, Bhallesa etc and provided them with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the serenity of the season amidst the pine and Cedar trees and sprawling meadows of the area," the statement said.

Earlier this year, the district administration, in collaboration with the Tourism Department and KDA, successfully organized the Sinthan Festival, which drew over 16,000 visitors.

"The Devigol Festival now stands as the second most appreciated extravaganza for this year in view of Kishtwar's growing appeal as a tourist destination following Sinthan," the statement said.

"The Devigol Festival featured an array of attractions, including Dangal, Sports, trekking adventures, dance performances, musical showcases, local cuisine, and more."

The major attraction of the festival was the Dangal (Traditional Wrestling),which Steals the Show, witnessed an exhilarating display of traditional wrestling.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.