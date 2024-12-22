Despite confirming lack of involvement, PF officials continuing with proceedings: Robin Uthappa

Bengaluru, Dec 22 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, who faces an arrest warrant for alleged Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) fraud, has said that he had no role in the day-to-day operations of the business and despite confirming the lack of his involvement, the PF officials were continuing with proceedings

He said this on Sunday while reacting to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which functions under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, writing a letter to the Bengaluru Police seeking assistance in issuing an arrest warrant.

Uthappa issued a press statement, which read: “In light of recent news of the PF case against me, I would like to provide some clarification with regards to my involvement with Strawberry Lenceria Pvt Ltd, Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd, and Berryz Fashion House. In 2018-19, I was appointed as a director in these companies due to my financial contributions to them in the form of loans. However, I did not have an active executive role, nor was I involved in the day-to-day operations of the business. Given my demanding schedule as a professional cricketer, TV presenter, and commentator, neither did I have the time nor expertise to participate in their operations. In fact, I do not play an executive role in any other companies I have funded, till date.”

“Regrettably, these companies failed to repay the funds I lent them, leading me to initiate legal proceedings, which are currently sub judice. I also resigned from my directorship several years ago. When the Provident Fund authorities issued notices demanding payment of dues, my legal team responded, highlighting that I had no role in these companies and provided documentation from the companies themselves confirming my lack of involvement. Despite this, the Provident Fund authorities have continued with proceedings, and my legal advisors will take the necessary steps to resolve this matter in the coming days. I would also like to urge the media to kindly present complete facts and to verify the authenticity of information being shared,” Robin Uthappa stated.

Regional PF Commissioner-II and Recovery Officer, RO K.R. Puram Shadakshara Gopala Reddy had made a written request to the Inspector of Pulikeshi Nagar police station in Bengaluru seeking his help in executing the arrest warrant against Robin Uthappa.

The PF Commissioner Reddy has stated that Robin Uthappa is the Director of the M/s Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd company located in Indiranagar of Bengaluru. The company has failed to remit the damages under Sections 7A, 14B and 7 Q of the EPF and MP Act, 1952 to the tune of Rs 23.36 lakh.

Addressing the police, Reddy further requested, “You are, therefore, kindly requested to execute the enclosed arrest warrant of arrest of Robin Uthappa.”

“In this regard, it is to inform that the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 is a social welfare legislation established especially for the poor section of society who are working for meagre salaries and will have nothing to fall back upon, except the provident fund contributions on their retirement and on other occasions,” the PF Commissioner stated.

“Due to non-remittances of dues, this office is unable to settle the Provident Fund accounts of the poor workers. In view of the above, you are kindly requested to execute the enclosed warrant of arrest through the inspector under whose jurisdiction Robin Uthappa resides,” he requested.

“In this connection, it is kindly requested to arrest the employer under Rule 73 of II Schedule to Income Tax Act 1961 and Income Tax (CP) Rule 1962 and 8B of Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Act, 1952 and produce him before the undersigned on or before December 27 for further proceedings through your official,” the notice stated.

