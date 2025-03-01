Desert Hunt 2025: Tri-Service Special Forces exercise concludes in Jodhpur

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) An integrated Tri-Service Special Forces exercise named Exercise Desert Hunt 2025 was conducted by the Indian Air Force at Air Force Station Jodhpur from February 24 to 28, an official said on Saturday.

The exercise involved elite Para (Special Forces) from the Indian Army, the Marine Commandos from the Indian Navy and the Garud (Special Forces) from the Indian Air Force, participating together in a simulated combat environment.

This high-intensity drill was aimed at enhancing interoperability, coordination and synergy among the three Special Forces units to ensure swift and effective response towards emerging security challenges.

The exercise included airborne insertion, precision strikes, hostage rescue, counter-terrorism operations, combat free falls and urban warfare scenarios wherein the combat readiness of the forces was tested under realistic conditions

Senior military officials supervised the exercise to validate joint doctrines. It also provided a platform to foster the commitment of the Indian Armed Forces to strengthen national security through seamless inter-service cooperation.

Earlier last month, another military exercise was held in Rajasthan. The 3rd edition of Joint Special Forces Exercise CYCLONE was held at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges from February 10 to 23.

Exercise CYCLONE is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Egypt. The last edition of the same exercise was conducted in Egypt in January 2024.

The Indian contingent comprising 25 personnel was represented by troops from two Special Forces Battalions. Egypt contingent, also comprising 25 personnel, was represented by the Special Forces Group and Task Force of Egyptian Special Forces.

The aim of Exercise CYCLONE was to promote a military-to-military relationship between the two countries through the enhancement of interoperability, jointness and mutual exchange of special operations tactics. The exercise focused on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills.

Drills/aspects to be rehearsed during the exercise included advanced special forces skills and various other tactics, techniques and procedures as per the current operational paradigm.

