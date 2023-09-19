Depth, complexity of ‘Duranga’ role challenged Amit Sadh

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh, who will be seen playing a defining role in the upcoming second season of the streaming series ‘Duranga’, has shared that the role posed a challenge for him unlike any other of his characters.

‘Duranga’ is the Indian adaptation of the popular K-drama ‘Flower of Evil’, and is gearing up for its return with the highly anticipated second season. Amit, who left audiences intrigued with his brief appearance in Season 1, is all set to take centre stage in season 2.

Talking about his part in the series, Amit shared, "I am excited for people to see me in a new avatar in Duranga Season 2. It's an extension of my character from Season 1, and I'm sure people will be pleasantly surprised”.

He further mentioned: “This role is really intense and very different from my previous characters, and I hope the audience will enjoy it. The depth and complexity of this character challenged me as an actor, and I gave it my all to bring something special to the screen.”

‘Duranga - Two Shades of a Lie’ also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami in lead roles.

The show, produced by Rose Audio Visuals, debuted on August 19 and quickly gained popularity among viewers. The second season brings even more suspense, thrills, and surprises, making it a must-watch for fans of the series. The second season of the show will soon drop on ZEE5.

