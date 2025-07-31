Department of Posts to roll out next-generation APT application in Delhi

Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The Department of Posts plans to introduce its next-generation APT (Advanced Postal Technology) application throughout Delhi in a major step toward digital transformation and improved customer service, the Ministry of Communication said on Thursday.

On August 4, 353 Post Offices and 61 Branch Post Offices across the capital will launch the updated digital platform, the ministry stated.

The department has planned a service outage for Saturday, August 2, 2025, to ensure a safe and seamless transition.

As the system goes through necessary data migration, validation, and configuration procedures, no public transactions will be conducted at the 414 impacted locations on this day.

However, 35 specific Delhi post offices will continue to operate on August 2 to minimise public inconvenience, according to the statement.

Key locations like Aliganj, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Saket, Malviya Nagar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and others are included in these offices. Below is a complete list of post offices that are currently open.

Faster service, an enhanced user interface, and a more customer-focused experience are all promised by the APT application.

In terms of the Department's objective to modernise operations and support national digital excellence, officials characterise it as a "major leap forward."

The Department has apologised for any inconvenience caused during this transition and asked that patrons schedule their visits appropriately, as per the Ministry.

The update demonstrates the Department of Posts' continuous efforts to offer the public smarter, more effective, and digitally enabled services.

List of Post Offices Open for Public Transactions on August 2, 2025 are Aliganj, Amar Colony, Andrewsganj, C G O Complex, Dargah Sharif, Defence Colony, District Court Complex Saket, East Of Kailash Phase I, East Of Kailash, Gautam Nagar, Golf Links, Gulmohar Park, Hari Nagar Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Jungpura, Kasturba Nagar, Krishna Market, Lodi Road, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, MMTC-STC Colony, Nehru Nagar, ND South Ext-II, Panchsheel Enclave, Pragati Vihar, Pratap Market, Pushp Vihar, Sadiq Nagar, Safdarjung Air Port, Saket, Sant Nagar, Sarvodya Enclave, South Malviya Nagar, Sriniwaspuri, and Jeevan Nagar Branch Office.

