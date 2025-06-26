Denis Villeneuve all set to helm next James Bond film

Los Angeles, June 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the next James Bond film, Amazon MGM Studios.

As announced earlier Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers. Joining them is Tanya Lapointe as an executive producer.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since ‘Dr. No’ with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said.

He added that he intends to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come, reports variety.com.

“This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, added, “We are honoured that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself.”

“From ‘Blade Runner 2049’ to ‘Arrival’ to the ‘Dune’ films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”

Pascal and Heyman said, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

Villeneuve is an acclaimed, Oscar-nominated French-Canadian filmmaker who most recently helmed “Dune” and “Dune: Part Two”, a third installment, “Dune: Messiah” is in development and dated for release in 2026.

Pascal will produce the new film via Pascal Pictures, and Heyman will produce via Heyday Films.

The duo officially signed on for the roles in March, after Amazon MGM struck a landmark deal with longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson that saw them cede creative control of the Bond franchise to the streaming giant.

At CinemaCon in April, Amazon executives Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll teased that Pascal and Heyman were hard at work on a “fresh, exhilarating new chapter” to the franchise.

“We are committed to honoring the legacy of this iconic character,” Valenti and Kroll said on stage at Caesars Palace.

“They’re both in London getting started and couldn’t be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know to make an incredible partnership.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.