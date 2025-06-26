Club WC: Inter beat 10-man River Plate to top Group E,

Seattle, June 26 (IANS) Second-half goals by Francesco Esposito and Alessandro Bastoni gave FC Internazionale Milano a 2-0 victory against 10-man CA River Plate at Lumen Field on Thursday, sealing top spot in Group E and a place in the last 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

With Monterrey scoring three first-half goals to take control in their win against Urawa Red Diamonds, Inter and River were left to battle for Group E's remaining spot in the Round of 16.

Inter created their first real chance in the 26th minute when Esposito was played into space in the box but had his shot blocked by Lucas Martinez Quarta. They had another good look at goal in the 32nd minute, but Lautaro Martinez pulled his strike wide of the far post.

River continued their stout defending to keep the match scoreless at the break. Just before half-time, Inter’s Federico Dimarco fired a dangerous cross at the near post, but center-back Paulo Diaz made a lunging clearance to prevent Esposito from getting a toe on the ball, FIFA reports.

River threatened the Inter goal in the 49th minute after Miguel Borja was fouled by Acerbi just outside the penalty area. Franco Mastantuono whipped in a free-kick and then an equally dangerous cross to force emergency clearances.

Inter followed by turning up the pressure. The Italian side produced a stream of chances, the best coming in the 52nd minute when Diaz blocked Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s shot and in the 55th minute when goalkeeper Franco Armani denied Martinez’s close-range attempt.

River was reduced to 10 men in the 65th minute. Mkhitaryan ran onto Denzel Dumfries’s long ball to break away but was taken down by Quarta, who was sent off for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

The Inter breakthrough came seven minutes later. Substitute Petar Sucic played in Esposito, who had plenty of time in the box to blast his shot inside the right post.

Alessandro Bastoni made it 2-0 Inter with a stunning strike three minutes into stoppage time as the Italians made sure of finishing first and booking that Charlotte showdown with Fluminense.

Inter will now face Group F runners-up Fluminense FC in Charlotte on June 30.

Elsewhere, with three goals in nine minutes, CF Monterrey saw off Urawa Red Diamonds to secure passage to the knockout stage. CF Monterrey pippedCA River PLate to second in Group E and will take on Borussia Dortmund in Atlanta on July 1.

In another match, Fluminense FC have qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup knockout phase after battling out a tense goalless draw with Mamelodi Sundowns FC in Miami.

The Brazilian side needed a point to book their place in the last 16 and they successfully shut out Sundowns, who required victory to extend their stay in the USA. Fluminense have advanced as Group F runners-up.

