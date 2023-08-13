Delimitation sparks concerns over representation for PoK refugees

Srinagar, Aug 13 (IANS) Amid the recent developments allowing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) refugees living in other parts of the country access to Jammu and Kashmir domicile, an unresolved issue has emerged, casting a shadow over the delimitation of assembly seats in the region.

The PoK refugees residing in Jammu express their discontent with the delimitation process, citing the omission of areas under Pakistani occupation from the equation.

Rajiv Chunni, a prominent PoK refugee leader, highlights a historical incongruity in the allocation of assembly seats. Harkening back to the 1950s, the establishment of 100 seats saw 75 designated for Jammu and Kashmir, while 25 were allotted to PoK. Strikingly, despite an increase in the number of seats for Jammu and Kashmir over time, the number of seats granted to PoK has remained static.

"The number of seats for PoK should increase corresponding to the increase in population in those areas," Rajeev Chunni said. "Hasn’t the population of PoK increased since the area was allotted 25 seats?"

Recently, the Delimitation Commission in Jammu and Kashmir unveiled a draft proposal outlining the distribution of assembly seats. An expansion from 83 to 90 seats was recommended. However, this proposition found itself ensnared in a web of criticism from various quarters. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Alliance (PAGD), a confluence of regional parties, staunchly rebuffed the proposal, asserting an alleged bias and expressing concerns over glaring population disparities. The local leaders of BJP, however, welcomed the recommendations by the Commission.

"Parliament resolution firmly states that entire Jammu and Kashmir with areas under Pakistani occupation are a part of India hence the delimitation should have been done for the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir including areas under Pakistani occupation," Chunni said.

"We are asking the question that after the abrogation of Article 370 where do the PoK refugees stand?"

Chunni termed as "unjust" treatment the Centre's decision to reserve one seat for refugees in the assembly.

"One seat has been reserved for refugees, that includes 1947 refugees and refugees from 1965 and 1975 wars, this is injustice," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.