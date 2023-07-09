Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel closed due to waterlogging

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) After a heavy spell of rain, the 1.2-km-long Pragati Maidan tunnel was closed due to waterlogging, officials said on Sunday.

According to the PWD department officials, it is likely to be opened at around 3 p.m.

On Saturday too, waterlogging was reported from the tunnel.

Since the opening of the tunnel in June, water leakage has been reported many times. The PWD officials said that the water leakage problem was solved, but rain may continue to cause waterlogging.

This tunnel has been made to facilitate the movement of dignitaries during the G-20 Summit. The tunnel provides direct access to the Pragati Maidan convention centre where the event will be held.

The initial downpour of monsoon rain wreaked havoc in both residential and commercial areas of Delhi on Saturday, recording 126.1 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 133.4 mm on July 10, 2003, said an IMD (India Meteorological Department) official. The city logged an all-time high of 266.2 mm on July 21, 1958.

The heavy downpour marked the first substantial rainfall of the season, prompting the issuance of an 'orange' alert for further showers on Saturday.

The IMD also issued a 'yellow' alert for Sunday. Due to the rain, 15 buildings collapsed in the national capital on Saturday, and one house collapsed on Sunday morning. The wall of a newly built government school in Sriniwaspuri also collapsed,

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.