Delhi woman dies in park after man hits her with rod (Ld)

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) A 25-year-old woman was killed by a man after being attacked with an iron rod near South Delhi's Aurobindo College on Friday, a Delhi Police official said, adding that the accused has been nabbed.Police have also recovered the rod that lay near the woman's body.

The accused has been identified as Irfan (28), a resident of Sangam Vihar.

The official said that the accused and the victim were relatives. Recently, the victim's family had refused to allow their marriage.

"The victim had stopped talking to him, and Irfan was disturbed due to this," said the official.

The official further said that the victim completed her graduation this year from Kamla Nehru College, and was doing steno coaching from Malviya Nagar area.

Sharing the details, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that on Friday at around 12:08 p.m. an information was received in which the caller said that a man had fled away after killing a woman near Aurobindo College in Vijay Mandal Park.

"Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot.

"The dead body of a woman was found in the park beneath a bench. Blood was oozing out from her head, and blood was lying around her head. An iron rod was found near her body," said the DCP earlier.

Following the incident, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief also took to Twitter and said, "In Delhi, where a woman was shot outside her home and killed, a girl was beaten with a rod in a posh area like Malviya Nagar. Delhi is extremely unsafe. No one cares. They only change the names of girls in the newspaper reports, the crimes don't stop."

