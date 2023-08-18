Delhi: Woman accuses father-in-law of sexual assault, husband of domestic violence; both apprehended

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) A woman has accused her father-in-law of sexually assaulting her and husband of domestic violence in Delhi, a police official said on Friday.

The matter came to light on August 17, when a police control room call was received in Kalyanpuri police station about "domestic violence” by her husband and in- laws" at 11 a.m.

"The victim was contacted and enquiry was conducted. During enquiry and counselling she stated that she got married to Ashish, a resident of Kalyanpuri on March 9 and it is her second marriage,” said a senior police official.

"The statement of the victim was recorded, in her statement she alleged domestic violence by husband and sexual assault by her father-in-law. She was sent to LBS Hospital and medico-legal case was prepared," said the official.

During investigation her husband and father-in-law were apprehended. The statements under section 164 CrPC were recorded.

"On the basis of her statement, police have booked cases under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC,” the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.