Delhi Village Development Board approves 167 schemes worth over Rs 115 crore

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The Delhi Village Development Board on Monday approved 167 schemes worth more than Rs 115 crore to develop roads, drainage systems, water bodies, community centres, parks, crematoriums, and sports grounds among others in rural areas of the national capital.

The approvals were given during a board meeting chaired by Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai.

During the meeting, officials were instructed to complete the village development projects within the stipulated time frame. "The Board members also raised the issue of pending and new proposals for development projects," an official spokesperson said.

Rai in the meeting said: "A total of 167 new projects worth Rs 115.52 crore have been approved for the development of the villages of Delhi, so as to provide better amenities in all the villages."

Topics discussed in the meeting included the construction of link roads, village roads, development of water bodies, parks, crematoriums, sports grounds, gymnasiums, libraries, construction of drainage facilities, maintenance of choupals, 'barat ghars', and community centres.

Besides, other need-based works like drinking water facilities, and street lights were also discussed in the meeting.

