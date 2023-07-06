Delhi University announces 3 new B.Tech courses, registrations open

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) The University of Delhi has announced the opening of registration process for admissions to its Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) programmes for the academic session 2023-24. From this session DU is introducing three newly designed B.Tech courses.

The three B.Tech programmes offered by DU are Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering.

All three courses will be conducted by the Faculty of Technology.

The DU administration said that for admission to these courses, the University will consider the All India Common Rank List (CRL) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) - 2023.

According to the registrar of the Delhi University, the desirous candidates must apply on the official portal of the university. The registration process started on Wednesday.

The registration process for the B.Tech programme will close on July 25 at 11:59 p.m.

During the registration process, candidates are required to pay a one-time non-refundable registration-cum-allocation fee.

According to the university, all the candidates will have to pay the fee for the registration. The fee for candidates belonging to unreserved OBC-NCL and EWS is Rs 1,500 and Rs 1200 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

For registering, the candidates must provide their JEE (Main)-2023 application number, name (as it appears in JEE (Main)-2023) and date of birth. Upon successful registration, candidates will login to their dashboard to submit personal details, academic details, and programme preferences. The allocation of seats will be based on the submitted preference order.

The administration informed that there are 120 seats in each B.Tech programme.

The University of Delhi said that for further details related to admission policies, candidates must refer to the bulletin of information, B.Tech 2023-24 published on the admission website of the University (admission.uod.ac.in).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.