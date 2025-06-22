Delhi Transport Minister vows infra, green push in Vikaspuri

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Delhi Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Sunday took part in a record plantation drive involving 501 trees and vowed infrastructure development in his Vikaspuri constituency for offering a safer, faster and more dignified life to citizens.

Inaugurating the long-overdue construction work of the Baprola Village to Harphool Vihar road, the Minister said: “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are accelerating long-stalled projects and investing in the future of our youth and city.”

“This move exemplifies the Delhi government’s proactive governance model — putting people’s needs and children’s safety at the heart of its development agenda,” he said.

The new road project addresses a public demand that had remained unresolved for the past many years in the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency, he said.

The road, which had deteriorated over time and posed major commuting challenges for residents, holds immense importance for daily travel — especially for school-going children, he said.

The road serves as a vital link to two major schools in the area and used by students of the government school in Baprola Village, he said, adding that the new road will benefit approximately 3,000 to 3,500 schoolchildren.

Residents across Baprola Village, G-2 Jai Vihar, Prashant Enclave, Bajrang Chowk, and Harphool Vihar will benefit directly from the improved road infrastructure, he said.

The Minister said the road project is a reflection of the government's continued dedication to inclusive urban growth and a testimony to its action-oriented governance in the Vikaspuri region.

Earlier in the day, the Vikaspuri Assembly also witnessed an environmental milestone with the plantation of 501 trees under the ongoing "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign in a single day.

The Minister said these trees are more than just greenery — they symbolise the blessings of every mother and a shared promise to protect our environment.

He said the government is determined to expand this movement across Delhi and urged all citizens to participate by planting at least one tree in their mother's name, making the city greener one sapling at a time.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.