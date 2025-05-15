Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra plans ‘branding campaign’

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday held discussions with domain experts and communication agencies to launch a “Branding Delhi” campaign.

The objective of the meeting, organised by the Art, Culture and Languages and Tourism department, was to chart out strategic plans to position Delhi as a global hub for culture and tourism.

The meeting witnessed participation from representatives of various promotional agencies, media experts, and branding consultants.

Welcoming all the participants, the Minister stated that this initiative is not merely a publicity campaign, but a dedicated effort to bring Delhi’s rich heritage, diversity, historical grandeur, and contemporary culture onto the global stage.

The meeting aimed to outline the future roadmap of the “Branding Delhi” campaign that will not only empower the capital as a hub of culture and tourism but also project it as a global, modern, and prosperous capital city.

Speaking on the campaign, Mishra said, “Delhi’s identity is deeply rooted in its historical legacy, vibrant arts and culture, and inclusive mindset. Now is the time to collectively build a powerful brand that takes the pride of Delhi to the global arena.”

He said the Delhi government envisions transforming Delhi from just a transit point to a global tourism destination. “Therefore, it is essential to promote even the lesser-known attractions of the city on a large scale. We aim to encourage both domestic and international tourists to stay longer in Delhi and explore its rich historical, religious, and cultural landmarks,” he said.

The Minister also invited suggestions from all agencies and called for a participatory, transparent, and innovative approach to the campaign.

The participants engaged in an in-depth discussion on various aspects of branding, such as digital media promotion, global showcasing of cultural events, international tourism partnerships, and inclusive city image building.

As part of the Delhi government’s Budget 2025–26, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also allocated a comprehensive budget to brand Delhi as a “Developed Capital.”

The key initiatives proposed under this campaign include organising an International Film Festival, an investment Summit and developing a New Tourism Circuit.

