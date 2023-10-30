Delhi Shocker: Man beats wife to death in front of children

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old man beat his wife to death in front of his children in Delhi’s Roop Nagar area, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, on October 27, a call was received at the Roop Nagar police station reporting the discovery of a woman's body at a residence in Jawahar Nagar.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found the body of Janaki Devi (25).

“The body had several injury marks on the face and the head, with bloodstains found at various locations within the room. The crime scene was examined by both the police and the FSL team, who observed that blood had been cleaned from the room and the deceased's body,” said a senior police officer.

Further investigation revealed that Janaki worked as a domestic help who lived with her husband, Mukesh, who worked as a labourer, and their two children, aged 7 and 4.

“Dinesh, who is Mukesh's younger brother, also rented a separate room in the same building. He informed the police that Mukesh was an alcoholic who frequently fought with Janaki,” the officer said.

According to Dinesh, on October 26, Mukesh returned home in an inebriated state and started assaulting Janaki.

When Dinesh and other neighbours attempted to intervene, Mukesh became abusive and locked the door with Janaki and the two children inside the room.

“He continued to assault Janaki. In the morning, when Janaki did not wake up, Mukesh called Dinesh to his room. Dinesh examined Janaki's body and found that she had passed away. he then informed the neighbours, who contacted the police. In the interim, Mukesh fled the spot,” the officer said.

“Mukesh was apprehended from his village in Bihar's Supaul district on Monday,” the officer said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.