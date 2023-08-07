Delhi records minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees, 73% humidity

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday was 26.8 degrees Celsius, and the humidity was recorded at 73 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards the afternoon.

However, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature reached 35.6 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Monday morning was recorded at 73 per cent.

