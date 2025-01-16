Delhi polls: BJP gives Burari, Deoli seats to NDA allies

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday gave two Assembly seats - Burari and Deoli - to its NDA allies Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) for the February 5 election, completing the announcement of all 70 candidates a day before the last day of nomination.

Earlier in the day, the BJP had announced its fourth list of candidates carrying nine names taking the total of declared candidates to 68.

When this report was filed, as many as 729 candidates had filed nominations for the election, said an aide of Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer.

Among those who filed papers on the penultimate day of filing nominations were 22 BJP candidates.

BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence in their victory.

He said a wave of change is evident across the city, with support coming from slum dwellers, auto drivers, women, and youth. The slogan is clear: “We will no longer tolerate this, we will bring about a change.”

Sachdeva asserted, “On February 8, a double-engine government will free Delhi from pollution. People will now reject the broom and embrace the lotus.”

BJP’s Delhi election in charge Baijayant Panda said, “The Delhi state government has been absent for the past 10 years in terms of development. All major initiatives like Pragati Maidan Tunnel, PM Museum, Kartavya Path, and Eastern-Western Peripheral highways have been carried out by the Central government.”

He further added, “The public is weary of the corruption and incompetence of the Arvind Kejriwal government. Today’s overwhelming support for BJP candidates is evidence of this frustration.”

Earlier, while announcing its fourth list of candidates the BJP) fielded advocate Shikha Rai, the first woman chairperson of the Standing Committee of the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation, against AAP government’s Transport MinisterSaurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash (GK) constituency.

Anil Vashisth will fight against Environment Minister Gopal Rai in the Babarpur constituency in northeast Delhi.

According to the latest list, the BJP has fielded Ravinder Kumar from Bawana reserved seat, Poonam Sharma from Wazirpur, Bhuvan Tanwar from Delhi Cantonment, Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar and Ravikant Ujjain from Trilokpuri (SC). The party has fielded Sanjay Goyal Shahdara and Praveen Nimesh from Gokalpur (SC).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.