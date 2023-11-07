Delhi Police penalises vehicles contributing to pollution, over 4,500 'challans' issued

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) In a effort to combat air pollution in Delhi, the Traffic Police has adopted stringent measures to penalise vehicles that contribute to pollution or fail to meet the necessary roadworthiness standards.

This initiative aligns with the implementation of Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

A senior Traffic Police official revealed that, over the past four days, from November 3 to November 6, a total of 814 challans were issued to BS-III Petrol vehicles and 3,656 challans to BS-IV Diesel vehicles found in violation of air quality and roadworthiness regulations.

A total of 4,785 challans were issued to vehicles lacking valid Pollution Under Control Certificates, along with 4,482 challans and 4,207 notices for improper parking.

In addition, 495 challans were imposed for driving against the traffic flow, 3,038 challans for no-entry violations, and 12 challans for transporting uncovered construction and demolition waste.

The official emphasised collaborative efforts with other agencies to enhance traffic management, promote public transportation, and encourage the use of cleaner fuels.

"Non-destined goods vehicles are being redirected at major border entry points, and traffic signal timings are regularly adjusted to align with the actual traffic flow. We continuously urge citizens to adhere to traffic regulations, utilise public transport, and reduce vehicular emissions to contribute to better air quality," the official said.

To prevent further deterioration of air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and surrounding areas, on November 5, decided to earnestly implement all measures specified under Stage IV of the GRAP, designated as 'Severe+' Air Quality, for Delhi AQI levels exceeding 450, involving all relevant agencies in the NCR. These measures prohibit the entry of truck traffic into Delhi, with exceptions for essential commodities and services, as well as LNG/CNG/electric trucks.

Light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi, unless they are electric or CNG-powered, are also restricted from entering Delhi unless engaged in the transportation of essential goods or services.

Furthermore, under GRAP Stage 4, a ban is enforced on Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) within the city limits.

