Delhi Police destroys drugs worth Rs 3,274.5 cr, marks grand end to ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada'

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) In a powerful display of zero tolerance against narcotics, the Delhi Police on Thursday marked the culmination of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada’ with the destruction of over 1,629.4 kg of illicit drugs worth Rs 3,274.5 crore in the international market.

The event was timed to coincide with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The seized drugs, including 961.9 kg Ganja, 542.9 kg Cocaine, 6 kg Heroin, 5.4 kg Opium, and 18 kg Alprazolam, were destroyed at Biotic Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Jahangirpuri, in the presence of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and top police officials, including Special CP Crime Devesh Chandra Srivastva.

Additionally, approximately 92 kgs of illegal drugs seized by the Rohini and New Delhi Districts included 87.5 kgs of Ganja, 2 kgs of Heroin, 2.6 kgs of Charas and some tablets, injections, etc have also been destroyed.

This mega destruction is part of the larger mission under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to build a drug-free India.

Since the campaign began, Delhi Police has destroyed 43,019 kg of narcotics worth Rs 10,520 crore.

During the fortnight (June 12-26), Delhi Police conducted ‘Operation Kavach 8.0’, raiding 1,040 locations across 15 districts, arresting hundreds involved in drug, liquor, and arms smuggling. Over 5,100 people were preventively detained.

"This initiative is part of a broader campaign spearheaded by the Delhi Police to rid the city of drugs and associated criminal activities. The active collaboration of citizens, law enforcement, and governing authorities remains essential in achieving the vision of a drug-free Delhi," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

"We will relentlessly pursue our actions under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,' leaving no stone unturned in our mission to protect our youth and society from the insidious clutches of drugs," it added.

