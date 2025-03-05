Delhi Police crack mobile tower fraud, arrest an individual for duping victim of Rs 88,000

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended Rahul, a 30-year-old fraudster involved in a mobile tower installation scam, solving a cheating case worth Rs 88,000. The accused, a resident of Hansi, Haryana, had been evading arrest by frequently changing locations.

His capture follows a complaint from Subhash Chandra, a 42-year-old victim, who was duped by Rahul after receiving a call promising steady income through mobile tower installation. Rahul allegedly took Rs 88,000 from Subhash and became untraceable.

Police recovered a laptop and three mobile phones from Rahul’s possession.

After being grilled, accused Rahul disclosed that he had learned cyber fraud techniques from his hometown, where many youngsters were involved in similar crimes. He along with his associates had, according to information, deceived over 20 persons in the past year with promises of lucrative mobile tower deals.

The mobile tower scam has become a recurring issue, with similar cases surfacing frequently.

Just a week ago, two other fraudsters, Sarfaraz (36) and Munna Singh (37), were arrested for defrauding people by collecting hefty registration fees for mobile tower installations.

The police stated that the duo operated fake websites and ran deceptive online advertisements, leading victims to believe they were dealing with legitimate telecom companies.

The scam had come to light after a resident from Pooth Khurd, Delhi, reported paying Rs 1.85 lakh in registration fees for a mobile tower installation, only to realize he had been scammed.

Police tracked the fraudsters through mobile numbers linked to their bank accounts and website hosting details, leading to their arrests.

Further investigations are reportedly underway, and more than 50 fraudulent websites connected to the scam have been discovered. According to sources, this type of scam has been a topic of discussion in recent meetings among senior officials of the Delhi Police.

