Delhi Police arrests 19-year-old burglar in Janakpuri theft case; stolen gadgets recovered

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The West District unit of Delhi Police has arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a burglary at an NGO office in Janakpuri earlier this month.

The accused, identified as Rohan alias Khanka, was apprehended from Mahavir Enclave, and police recovered one stolen mobile phone and 11 tablets from his possession.

According to a press release issued by the West District Police, the incident occurred on May 13, 2025, when a burglary was reported at an office named 'Protsaahan India Foundation', located at Janak Cinema Complex in Janakpuri.

The complainant stated that when he arrived at the office that morning, he found the sliding window broken and multiple electronic devices missing, including three mobile phones, 12 tablets, and a laptop charger.

Taking prompt action, a special police team was constituted under the leadership of SHO K.K. Tiwari of PS Janakpuri, and the overall guidance of ACP Rajouri Garden, Ms. Neeraj Tokas. The team, comprising HC Sandeep, HC Ramkishan, HC Ankit, W/HC Vandana, and Ct. Samarjeet, began a thorough investigation, examining CCTV footage from the area and leveraging technical surveillance tools.

“During the investigation, several CCTV cameras were checked, and CCTV footage was collected and analysed. With the assistance of technical surveillance, one of the stolen mobile phones was tracked to Mahavir Enclave, Delhi,” the Press release noted.

A raid was subsequently conducted at the identified location, where the accused was found in possession of the stolen mobile phone.

A further search at his residence led to the recovery of 11 out of the 12 stolen tablets.

Efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining stolen property, including the remaining mobile phones and the laptop charger.

The accused is a resident of Mahavir Enclave and is currently in police custody and being interrogated for possible involvement in other similar crimes.

“The arrest is a result of swift police action and coordinated surveillance efforts,” said Vichitra Veer, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West District.

The case remains under investigation.

