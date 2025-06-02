Delhi: NDMC Chairman launches plastic Recycle Mela at Connaught Place

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) On the eve of World Environment Day 2025, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman Keshav Chandra on Monday launched a Recycle Mela at central business hub Connaught Place to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic waste.

The civic agency, in collaboration with Why Waste Wednesdays Foundation, also launched a series of activities under the theme ‘From Awareness to Action’ to reduce environmental harm and support global efforts to end plastic pollution.

Chandra praised the civic agency’s Swachhta Sevaks who work day and night to keep the area clean.

He said that the NDMC is focusing on four tasks, which include cleanliness, greenery, maintenance of roads and footpaths and encroachment-free public places.

A group of Health, Horticulture, Civil and Enforcement Departments has been formed to complete these four tasks, he said.

Chandra said Team NDMC has to work with full enthusiasm and dedication every day so that the civic agency’s area becomes more beautiful and green in accordance with international standards.

The Chairman also launched the ‘Recycle Mela Action Kit – From Awareness to Action’ to promote environmental awareness and on-ground action.

It serves as a comprehensive guide for conducting collection drives for plastic waste, e-waste, and paper waste, offering a clear step-by-step plan, templates, and outreach materials.

Litter-free theme posters to create awareness amongst the shopkeepers as well as market visitors were also launched by the Chairman.

These posters will be distributed among the shopkeepers to be pasted at prominent sites of their shops.

The Chairman also administered the pledge of Swachh Bharat Harit Shapath to a gathering of Connaught Place visitors, shopkeepers, Swachhta Sevaks and senior officers on the occasion.

The NDMC also launched three battery-operated Litter Carts to collect waste from the roadsides to keep markets clean. He also handed over three trollies for wet mopping of the market area to improve the shopping experience of visitors.

