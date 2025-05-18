Delhi Minister Sood distributes Ayushman cards to Janakpuri senior citizens

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday distributed Ayushman cards to senior citizens in the Janakpuri area, reiterating the government's commitment to shield them from the burden of costly treatment.

Speaking at the programme, Minister Sood said smart cards, which can be easily carried in pockets, have been distributed to 20-25 people today.

"Special camps are also being organised to distribute these to beneficiaries who can now avail free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh," he said.

"Eligible elderly citizens can also get the card made on the spot at our office to benefit from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)," he said.

He said Ayushman Yojana has been implemented in Delhi under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

In addition to the health security of Rs 5 lakh under this Ayushman scheme, the Delhi government will also provide a top-up cover of Rs 5 lakh, he said.

Minister Sood said each beneficiary will get a total health security of up to Rs 10 lakh, setting an example across the country.

He said that now illness will not be an economic burden, the elderly of Delhi will be able to get themselves treated without hesitation and any hindrance, as this facility will be available in the listed hospitals in Delhi and other states of India, which will ensure both quality and access to treatment.

Minister Sood said this scheme is not only about health security but a step to give respect and confidence to every family.

"It is our resolve that no person should be deprived of treatment due to lack of money. We will ensure that every eligible person gets the benefit of this scheme. This scheme will prove to be a lifesaver, especially for the poor and the needy," he said.

He said the previous AAP government deliberately created hurdles in introducing this public welfare scheme, depriving lakhs of good health facilities.

Minister Sood said this scheme is not just a treatment facility, but a big step towards a strong and self-reliant Delhi.

"This scheme will prepare our health system for future challenges and play a decisive role in making Delhi 'world-class in the field of health'. This will strengthen our Prime Minister's resolve to 'Develop Delhi', provide quality healthcare to citizens and make the capital a leader in the health sector," he said.

