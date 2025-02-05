Delhi Mayor appeals to residents to vote for development, better education, healthcare

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi cast his vote on Wednesday in the Delhi Assembly elections and urged all residents of the city to participate in the democratic process and vote for development, better education and healthcare.

Speaking to IANS after casting his ballot, the Mayor emphasised the importance of voting for the development of Delhi, particularly in areas such as education and healthcare.

"I appeal to all Delhi residents to vote today. I say that for the development of Delhi, for good education in Delhi, and for better healthcare, please vote. The vote I have cast is for better education and free electricity," said Khichi.

In his comments, the Mayor highlighted the key policies introduced by the AAP government under former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which he believes have made a significant impact on the city.

"The way Arvind Kejriwal has shown the politics of development to the people of Delhi, the policies that we have in place, like free electricity, water, bus travel for women, pensions doubled for the elderly, and pilgrimage for the elderly, are crucial for the city’s progress," Khichi said.

He also pointed out specific initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for Delhi's residents, such as free treatment for the elderly under the Delhi government's Sanjeevani Yojana, and providing Rs. 2,100 for every woman above 18.

"For our students, free bus travel will also be arranged," he added, stressing the government's commitment to improving education and transportation for the city's youth.

When asked about voter turnout, Khichi expressed confidence that the voting percentage would rise this time.

"Earlier, during holidays, people used to go out, but today is Wednesday, and no one is going out. I think this time the voter turnout will increase. Usually, it is 60 to 65 per cent, but I believe it will be around 70 per cent this time," he said, encouraging more people to head to the polls and make their voices heard.

Delhi recorded a turnout of 33.31 per cent till 1 p.m. as young and old voters turned out to cast ballots to choose a new 70-member Assembly.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.