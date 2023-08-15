Delhi: Man arrested for robbing & abducting woman

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) A 30-year-old man involved in a case of abduction and robbery has been apprehended, an official said on Monday. The accused contacted a woman, through shaadi.com and later abducted her when she came to meet him.

Later, he robbed her at gunpoint, a police officer said. The arrested individual has been identified as Hasan Khan.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against him for non-appearance in a different case.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal, said that on August 11, specific inputs regarding the movement of Khan was received that he would come in the search of a new hideout and may commit another crime.

A trap was laid near the U-turn towards Rohini, under the Mangolpuri flyover, and he was apprehended.

On questioning, it was revealed that he contacted a divorced woman (29) through shaadi.com.

"On August 6, he fixed a meeting with her through WhatsApp chat, and he met her near a park in Sector 21, Rohini. He asked her to sit in his car for further talks to see the possibility of their marriage," said the Special CP.

As soon as she entered the car, he took out a pistol and threatened to kill her if she made any noise.

"He abducted her at gunpoint and took her to Nangloi via Kanjhawala Road. On the way, he forcibly took away her mobile phone, ear rings, four gold rings, and smart watch. After that, he dropped her off at an isolated place in Nangloi, Delhi, and further threatened her with dire consequences," the official added.

