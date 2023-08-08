Delhi L-G grants sanction to prosecute 2 for raising anti-national slogans like 'Khalistan Zindabad'

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena has accorded sanction for prosecution of two persons accused of spreading anti-national slogans like "Khalistan Zindabad" at the behest of banned outfit -- Sikh for Justice (SFJ) -- early this year.

According to information, accused Vikram Singh and Balram Singh were arrested by the Delhi Police for drawing multiple "pro-Khalistani" graffiti in areas of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Pachim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Meera Bagh and other adjoining parts of West Delhi on January 19.

Graffiti with anti-national slogans like "Khalistan Zindabad", "SFJ", "1984", "Punjab Banega Khalistan", "Referendum 2020 Vote for Khalistan", were drawn by the accused, who during investigation, disclosed that they indulged in such activities on the instruction of fugitive secessionist and SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

"The L-G has granted the sanction for prosecution under Section 196 (1)of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, in the case registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police for the commission of offence under section 153B and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Section 153B of IPC deals with Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integrity and social and religious harmony," said LG office.

During investigations, the Delhi Police seized USB Pen Drives containing CCTV footage, proof of payments and location of mobile phones of the accused in the area where graffiti were made.

"During investigations, it was revealed that a video was circulated on social media platforms wherein Pannu was advocating and encouraging secession through such graffiti and video message and conspiring to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," police said.

