Delhi HC directs continued inspections for animal welfare in anti-venom, rabies serum production

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the Committee for the Purpose of Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CPCSEA) and other relevant government bodies for the continuation of routine inspections aimed at evaluating the welfare and well-being of animals involved in the production of anti-venom and anti-rabies serums.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula, was hearing a Public Interest Littigation (PIL) filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The bench directed authorities to take action against establishments that fail to comply with existing laws and regulations.

PETA's concerns revolved around the treatment of equines (horses, mules, donkeys, etc.) involved in the commercial production of antibody products.

The organisation, whose PIL now stands disposed of, prayes for the adoption of non-animal-based methods in serum production and the stringent inspection of equine facilities to ensure compliance with laws and regulations.

The court has asked CPCSEA to consider PETA's recommendations and suggestions, underlining the potential for these inputs to drive introspection and corrective actions.

The bench said the adoption of contemporary scientific methodologies for antibody production ve encouraged wherever feasible, and it also stressed that supervisory bodies must actively integrate these methodologies to reduce reliance on equines.

"Given our non-expertise in this niche, our observation remains broad-stroked. Yet, we must emphasize that the responsibility clearly rests on supervisory bodies to not just delve into these contemporary methodologies but to earnestly integrate them, thereby diminishing reliance on equines," the court said.

Although CPCSEA's status report indicated positive steps, the bench pointed out the need for further enhancements.

The bench observed that the historical data must be supplemented with fresh, comprehensive inspections to aptly gauge the current scenario and bridge the gap between past allegations and current realities.

The court stated that CPCSEA's mandate is to ensure animal well-being without compromising the production of vital products.

“However, we can also not be oblivious the dawn of cutting-edge, non-animal- centric techniques for antibody generation. Such advancements suggest a trajectory that these establishments might, and arguably should,

consider in the right earnest,” the court said.

