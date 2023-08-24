30 years of conflict produced conflict profiteers in Kashmir: J&K L-G

Srinagar, Aug 24 (IANS) J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that the conflict of 30 years had produced conflict profiteers in Kashmir who amassed wealth and furthered the careers of their children while getting children of poor people killed.



Sinha was addressing a gathering of people at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar while e-inaugurating various development projects in Budgam district.

He said the 30-year long conflict created conflict profiteers who amassed wealth and sent their children to foreign countries while leaving those of the poor to die.

“The shops of these conflict profiteers have been closed forever on August 5, 2019.

“These few people are now feeling the pain. These people misguided the general public on PMAY regarding the allotment of land to landless since they cannot digest the prosperity of J&K. Let their pain grow from day to day,” he said alluding to the abrogation of Article 370 and criticising those who opposed it.

He said a record number of 4.50 lakh pilgrims had performed this year’s Amarnath Yatra.

He added that those who performed the Yatra will go home and spread word about the peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir which will get more Yatris.

Answering a question about his tenure as the Lt Governor, Sinha said that he hasn’t come to stay here forever, but added that he will leave behind peace, prosperity and economic stability for which he will be remembered when he leaves J&K.

