Delhi govt sends 780 elderly on pilgrimage trip

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday participated in a Bhajan Sandhya and interacted with senior citizens departing for Rameshwaram under the 76th Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana.

The event was held at Thyagraj Stadium in the national capital.

Kejriwal said that the 76th train was taking pilgrims to Rameshwaram and Madurai. He said that 780 elderly pilgrims are taking part in this journey and 74,000 elderly pilgrims have already undertaken this pilgrimage.

“In 75 years, no government has ever implemented a plan like this to organise pilgrimage trips for the elderly. This initiative started in Delhi for the first time. There were two main reasons behind it, first, there are elderly people who don't have the means, and second, there are those who have the means but no one to accompany them.

“You are all going to Rameshwaram and Madurai, spending five days on the train. It's incredible how this journey will unfold with meals and prayers along the way," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said that there is an honest government in Delhi, which is why the money saved is used by the Delhi government to organise pilgrimage trips for the elderly.

He said that all the elderly people were like his parents and he wanted to send them on pilgrimage.

Delhi Minister Atishi said that all the arrangements were made available by the Delhi government to make sure no one faces any kind of difficulty.

