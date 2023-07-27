Delhi govt declares four dry days during July-Sept quarter

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The Delhi government has declared four dry days for the period of July-September.

The proposal from the Excise Department in this regard was approved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

The Delhi government said that there will be a ban on the sale of liquor on Muharram, Independence Day, Janamasthmi and Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad.

"The Excise Department of the Delhi Government has issued a list of dry days for the period of July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023. The list includes Muharram on July 29, Independence Day on August 15, Janamasthmi on September 07, and Milad-un-Nabi/Eid-e-Milad on September 28, as dry days," it said in a statement.

The Delhi government issues a list of dry days every three months.

