Delhi: Four killed as fire destroys electronics showroom in Raja Garden

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Four people, including three women, were killed in a fire that destroyed an electronics showroom in west Delhi’s Raja Garden on Monday evening, a police official said.

The fire department received a distress call around 3.08 p.m. regarding a fire on the second floor of Mahajan Electronics, said the official.

Initially, five people were reported trapped in the inferno, which was brought under control by five fire tenders around 4 p.m., said an official.

He said the exact cause of the fire was being investigated, but initial findings suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the tragedy.

Those killed in the incident were identified as Amandeep Kaur (22), Ayushi (22), Payal (20) and Ravi (28), said the police.

Sandeep (23) was injured in the incident. A firefighter, Lokesh Dagar, was also injured, an official said.

In the rescue operations, the firefighters managed to pull four people out of the shop, but they died in the hospital.

The fire tragedy on Monday comes close to the killing of seven people in a roof collapse near Humayun’s Tomb on Friday.

The collapse took place at a dwelling unit attached to a dargah in Humayun’s Tomb complex, following which the Delhi Police registered a negligence FIR in connection with the incident.

Three women and four men were killed in the collapse, which allegedly resulted from a weak foundation and seepage in the dwelling unit attached to Dargah Patte Wali, the police said.

The FIR was registered at Nizamuddin Police Station under penal provisions dealing with causing death by negligence, an act endangering life or personal safety and negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings.

On Friday, the police identified six of the deceased as Moinuddin, Anita Saini, Swaroop Chand, Meena Arora, Monu Arora and Arif. The injured were identified as Mohammad Shameem, Aryan, Gudiya, and Rafat Parveen.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.