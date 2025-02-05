Delhi decides today: Jaishankar, Rahul, Dikshit, Sachdeva exercise their franchise

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Voting for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi is underway, with several prominent leaders casting their ballots early on Wednesday morning.

The voting, that is being conducted under tight security, will conclude at 6 pm today.

Congress candidate from New Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit, and BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva were among the first to vote.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra cast his vote at a government school in Shahdara, while External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi also exercised their franchise.

Dikshit exercised his franchise at the Kaviraj Khazan Chand Quetta DAV School in Nizamuddin East.

Before casting his vote, Dikshit said, "I have assessed who will be the best legislator for the next five years based on their agenda. I hope all of Delhi votes with the same discernment. Today is about honouring the voter."

Meanwhile, Sachdeva voted at Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Pocket 3, urging Delhiites to vote for development.

"People are voting for a 'Viksit Delhi.' I appeal to all to participate actively in shaping a corruption-free administration. We need a government that collaborates with the Centre rather than engaging in conflicts," he told IANS.

After casting his vote, EAM Jaishankar said, "I think people are in a mood for a change this time."

Congress candidate from Kalkaji, Alka Lamba, appealed for change after casting her vote, and told IANS, "Delhi's people are tired of corruption and inflation. It's time for a new beginning."

With nearly 3,000 polling booths marked as sensitive, security has been intensified with 220 paramilitary force companies, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 Home Guards deployed. Drone surveillance and Quick Reaction Teams have been put in place to maintain order.

The elections will determine whether the AAP retains its dominance, the BJP stages a resurgence, or the Congress makes an unexpected comeback. The results will be declared on February 8.

Campaigning ended on Monday at 6 pm following an intense political battle. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP won 62 of 70 seats, the BJP secured eight, and the Congress failed to win a single seat for the second consecutive time.

With polling in full swing, all eyes are now on voter turnout and the final verdict.

