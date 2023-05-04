Delhi DCPs on high alert as large number of people expected to join wrestlers protest

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) All the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) in Delhi have been directed to be on high alert, especially in the border areas, after intelligence inputs suggested that a large number of people could gather at the Jantar Mantar on Thursday to join the ongoing wrestlers protest, an official said.

The police have put up barricades at several places, especially on the border areas, and vehicles entering the city are being checked.

"The DCPs have been instructed to take special care and monitor the situation closely in their respective districts," said the official.

Late Wednesday night, a scuffle broke out between the wrestlers and police personnel after the latter did not allow the grapplers to bring folding beds to the protest site.

The protesters claimed that a drunk police personnel had attacked two wrestlers who were part of the demonstration, and that his colleagues did nothing to stop him.

Top wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was present at the scene, broke down in tears and expressed her disappointment over the situation.

Phogat, a multiple medallist for India in wrestling, accused the personnel of pushing and shoving everyone and was visibly upset by the incident.

She further raised concerns about the lack of female police officials presence at the scene and questioned their absence.

