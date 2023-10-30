Delhi court orders framing of charges against former Bihar MLA Raju Singh, his wife in celebratory firing case

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday ordered framing of charges against former Bihar MLA Raju Singh, his wife, and two others in a case where a woman was killed during celebratory firing on a New Year’s Eve party at the politician’s farmhouse.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull of Rouse Avenue Court ordered framing of charges against Singh under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) (Part II) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 30 (punishment for contravention of licence or rule) of the Arms Act against Singh.

The judge observed that prima facie, there was material on record to put the accused on trial.

"The act of accused Raju Singh in firing from his licensed pistol at the New Year party shows that he had the knowledge that firing in a crowded party may cause death of some person. Therefore, accused Raju Singh is prima facie liable to be charged under Section 304 (Part II) of IPC and under section 30 of Arms Act," the judge said.

Against Singh’s wife Renu, the court noted that there was prima facie material on record to frame charge against offence under Section 201 IPC and for the offence under Section 201 (destruction of evidence) /34 (common intention) of IPC against his associates Ramendra Singh and Rana Rajesh Singh.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. The police later added Section 302 (murder) of the IPC to the FIR after the victim succumbed to bullet injuries on December 31, 2018.

