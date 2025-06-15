Delhi: Counterfeit racket busted, clothes and perfumes with forged labels recovered

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Delhi Police on Sunday busted a racket engaged in the counterfeiting of premium clothing and perfume brands under the fake and forged label of ‘Louis Vuitton’, said officials on Sunday.

“A 29-year-old individual has been apprehended while 200 pieces of counterfeit printed shorts, t-shirts, belts, and perfumes with forged labels of ‘Louis Vuitton’ have been recovered, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The arrest was made after Delhi Police received a complaint from the premium brand representatives that many merchandise products, including shorts, t-shirts, belts, and perfumes, had counterfeit labels and were being sold in the market, causing heavy losses to the company.

The police team conducted a raid at a shop titled BOYS STREET in Delhi's Pitampura area and apprehended the accused, namely Harshit.

“About 200 pieces of counterfeit printed shorts, t-shirts, belts, and perfumes with forged labels of ‘Louis Vuitton’ were recovered from this shop,” the police said.

According to police, the accused used to manufacture clothes at his own facility, label them with counterfeit tags and brands of reputed companies and then sell them in the market as genuine stocks of the respective brands.

He also projected himself as one of the authorised distributors of those brands.

The accused, when grilled by the police, disclosed the modus operandi.

He said that a manufacturing unit was set up by a person named Pankaj Manchanda last year, and since then, it has been engaged in the production of shorts, t-shirts, belts, and perfumes. Counterfeit labels and tags of reputed brands were being affixed to these items, which were then sold in the market as genuine products of the concerned companies.

Police are looking for the whereabouts of the key accused, who is currently said to be out of the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.