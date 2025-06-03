Delhi cops nab accused who assaulted police constable, after exchange of gunfire

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Delhi's South East District's Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS/SED) successfully apprehended habitual offender named Asif, after exchange of gunfire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The accused, a habitual offender, had earlier assaulted a police constable and was wanted in multiple criminal cases, including attempted murder and motor vehicle theft.

The dramatic encounter followed an investigation into an incident that took place on the night of May 27, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi Police, "HC Pawan and HC Karan were on patrol duty at JD Musafir Marg when they noticed two suspicious individuals on a bike. As they approached, one of the suspects fled the scene, abandoning the bike, while the other was caught by HC Karan. However, the suspect suddenly drew a knife and assaulted HC Karan on his wrist, allowing him to escape."

The motorcycle, bearing registration number DL3SEA2456, was later identified as stolen in a separate case registered at PP Pur.

A case (FIR No. 225/25) was registered at Police Station NFC, and subsequent CCTV footage analysis led to the identification of the suspects, Raja and Asif. Raja was apprehended on May 30, and during interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime with Asif.

The arrest of Asif came on Monday following a planned trap laid by a team led by Inspector Pramod Chauhan.

"When Asif was signaled to stop, he attempted to flee and fired three shots from his pistol at the police team. In self-defence, ASI Sharwan of AATS/SED returned fire, hitting Asif in the right leg," the statement added.

Asif, who was riding another stolen motorcycle (DL3SEP9673), was taken into custody and rushed to AIIMS Hospital for treatment. The vehicle was linked to E-FIR No. 14895/25 of PS Lajpat Nagar.

Police sources revealed that Asif, 24, a resident of Tanki Road, Jaitpur, is a habitual drug addict with a long criminal history.

"He was previously involved in nine cases of robbery, snatching, auto theft, and under the Arms Act," the release stated. Notably, he had only recently been released on bail on May 14, 2025.

A new case in connection with the shootout is being registered at PS Jaitpur. Investigations are ongoing, and police suspect his involvement in several other crimes in the city.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.