Delhi: Cops arrests four people for armed robbery valued at Rs 2 crores

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Delhi Police’s Crime Branch have arrested four dacoits after multiple raids in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in connection with an armed robbery of jewellery and cash worth over Rs two crores from a businessman in the national Capital, police said on Monday.

The accused identified as Jitender a.k.a Sanju (29), Chuttan Lal (50), Ajay Pal (28), and Mahipal (49), had held the businessman and his family captive at gunpoint for nearly an hour in his house in the Ashok Vihar area before fleeing away with cash and jewellery in may this year.

The Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora had also declared a reward of Rs two lakhs on information leading to the arrest of the accused.

Divulging the details, a senior police official said that on May 7, in the early hours, five masked armed dacoits had barged into the house of a businessman in the area of Ashok Vihar, while the victim was sleeping in his house with his parents, wife, sister and their children.

“A gang, including five men, armed with three firearms, a knife, and housebreaking tools, executed a heist at the residence of a businessman. The victim's home had an office on the ground floor, while he resided on the first floor,” said the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

The dacoits breached the property by cutting through an iron grill on the ground floor window, accessing the premises via the office.

“Inside, they rifled through the office before moving to the living quarters, where they awakened the victim's family. Holding them at gunpoint, the dacoits ransacked the house but found nothing of value. They proceeded to assault the businessman with a bat, pressuring him to reveal the whereabouts of the cash and jewellery,” said Yadav.

Ultimately, the dacoits fled with over a crore in cash and around two kg of jewellery. Before leaving, they locked the family in a room, taking their mobile phones and DVR setup.

“After an intensive investigation, the police identified Jitender as a suspect in the dacoity and apprehended him, leading to the recovery of a homemade pistol and ammunition. Subsequently, the identities of the remaining culprits were uncovered, leading to coordinated raids in various locations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” said Yadav.

Chuttan Lal and Ajay Pal were captured in Kashipur, Uttrakhand, and Mahipal was apprehended in Ramnagar.

“Their interrogation further revealed that the dacoity was orchestrated by Jitender, Miraj, Ajaypal, Chuttan Lal, and Mahipal. The gang meticulously planned their actions, even conducting a reconnaissance of the targeted residence,” said Yadav.

“They divided roles among themselves, and on the day of the crime, the dacoits infiltrated the property, held the victim's father hostage, and coerced the family into a room,” the Special CP added.

