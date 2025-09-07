Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 52 trucks of relief material for Punjab flood victims

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Flagging off 52 trucks of relief material for flood-hit people in Punjab, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the Delhi Government is committed to sharing their pain and extending every possible assistance.

She emphasised that the relief material represents the affection and support of the people of Delhi being sent to their brothers and sisters in Punjab.

She informed that trucks have carried food grains, drinking water, clothes, tarpaulins, medicines, sanitary kits, milk powder for children, and other essential daily-use items.

The Delhi Government organised the collection and packing of relief materials on a war footing so that assistance could reach the affected areas at the earliest.

The Chief Minister further stated that, in addition to the relief material, the Delhi government has contributed Rs 5 crore to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

She remarked that Delhi and Punjab are not merely neighbouring states but are also deeply bound by emotional and cultural ties. The nation as a whole lives with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the world is one family.

The CM, in a post on X, said, “Delhi has dispatched 52 trucks filled with relief materials for its brothers and sisters in Punjab. The fragrance of Punjab's soil is deeply ingrained in Delhi's veins. We are one family, and when Punjab is in crisis, Delhi stands with it to share its pain.”

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to all ministers, officials, and volunteers who ensured the arrangement of everything necessary, from food supplies to every essential item, in such a short time. I have also spoken with Punjab's Chief Minister Shri @BhagwantMann ji and assured him that in this difficult time, Delhi is ready to provide every possible assistance to Punjab,” she said.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that today, it is through service and with the spirit of the organisation’s commitment to service that we are sending relief materials to Punjab because it needs us today.

“This is not a favour but an act of humanity when we stand by someone in times of hardship. The BJP organisation also teaches the same. Our Chief Minister has contributed Rs 5 crore as aid to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Fund,” he said.

Sachdeva said that we spoke with the people of Punjab as well as with our organisation there, and while there is ration available to manage the situation, there are no resources to prepare and store it.

“Therefore, in addition to utensils, we are sending mosquito nets, blankets, tarpaulins, medicines, shoes, slippers, and various other materials today. This is our effort for the people of that state, who are not only the nation’s food providers but also its border guardians,” said Sachdeva.

“We are sending off these trucks, which will go to Jalandhar and from there, the goods will be distributed to the areas where they are needed,” he said.

