Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assures well-being of women, hails them as engines of development

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday hailed the spirit of city women and called them engines of development while assuring them that she will take care of their well-being.

Addressing women at an event to mark International Women’s Day in central Delhi, the Delhi CM said women should become role models for others.

“In Delhi, I assure that our government will provide them four basic facilities – education, health, security and development,” she said, inspiring them by saying, “Main hoon na" (I am there to take care of you).

Lt Governor V.K. Saxena hailed CM Gupta, hoping that she will make the city more beautiful and developed.

"The voting percentage of women was higher than men in Delhi elections,” the L-G said, highlighting the indicators of women empowerment.

He said empowerment of women would be real only if it includes social and political empowerment, in addition to economic empowerment.

He also praised the outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao” scheme.

The L-G highlighted that 140 "Lakpati Didis" in Delhi have got training as drone pilots.

He encouraged women to continue moving forward with high spirit by reciting a couplet: “Kaun batata hai samundar ka rasta nadi ko, jinhe manzil ka junoon hota hai woh mashvara nahin lete (The spirited people continue to move forward to achieve their goal just as a river finds its way to sea without seeking directions from anyone.”

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that media reports from Punjab are indicating that after the announcement of Rs 2,500 for women in Delhi, a similar demand is being raised by Punjab voters.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are unable to respond to Punjab women's demands and are making irrational statements out of political frustration, said Sachdeva.

