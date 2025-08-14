Delhi CM expands officials' financial powers for timely execution of projects

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday enhanced the financial powers of the Heads of Departments (HoDs) and Administrative Secretaries to accelerate the implementation of schemes and projects.

"To build a 'Developed Delhi' and to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the people promptly, the government's budget this year has risen to Rs 1 lakh crore, compared to Rs 54,800 crore at the time of the last revision," she said.

CM Gupta said that this change in financial powers has been made to protect public trust and to accelerate Delhi's pace of development.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that public funds are used at the right time, in the right place, and for the right purpose. This decision will not only strengthen good governance but will also make service delivery to the public more effective, while eliminating delays caused by unnecessary inter-departmental movement of files," she added.

CM Gupta said the enhancement of financial powers of HoDs is aimed at making effective use of the allocated budget, preventing unnecessary delays in departmental work, speeding up the execution of projects, and ensuring their timely completion by increasing the financial powers of senior officers.

She highlighted that this is the first revision in officers' financial powers in nearly six years, with the last amendment having been made on August 7, 2019.

The Chief Minister said this move will not only accelerate good governance but will also expedite the implementation of various government schemes, ensuring their timely completion.

She said the decision is inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has repeatedly stressed that all infrastructure projects must be completed on time so that citizens do not face delays in receiving essential services.

According to the Chief Minister, Administrative Secretaries will now be able to directly procure all IT-related items, as well as undertake repairs, rentals, and maintenance, in addition to purchasing equipment and other related items without procedural delays.

She noted that in recent years, there have been effective changes in the administrative and financial systems.

Technological progress, rising costs due to inflation, and the introduction of new welfare-oriented schemes have brought about significant changes in the execution of projects, she said.

CM Gupta said that in special cases, Administrative Secretaries have been granted full financial powers for decisions like appointment of individual consultants, consultancies, professionals, Project Management Units (PMUs), and other specialists.

They will also be able to freely decide on issues related to procurement, repair, rental, and maintenance of all IT-related items; the hiring of human resources; the purchase of equipment; and the acquisition of new vehicles in place of condemned ones.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.