Delhi CM attack: Amit Shah has to answer, says KC Venugopal

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha member K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday demanded an answer from the Union Home Minister on the attack on Delhi Chief Minister, and said the law and order situation in the country is deteriorating.

“The responsibility is on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to answer on the situation of law and order in the country. Things have reached a stage where no one is safe. Shah has to give answers,” said Venugopal.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during the weekly 'Jan Sunvai' at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday.

The police have arrested the attacker, identified as Rajesh Khimji from Gujarat's Rajkot, and are interrogating him. However, the reason for the attack is not clear yet.

Official confirmation about the attack and the attacker was awaited.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa strongly condemned the attack on the Chief Minister and said, "The CM works tirelessly for the people of Delhi, and this is nothing but a conspiracy by the opposition. They cannot tolerate that a Chief Minister spends hours among the public, meeting people openly at her residence without restrictions."

Claiming a conspiracy, he said, "This clearly indicates a political conspiracy behind the incident. The Delhi Police are investigating the matter, and all facts will soon come to light."

Minister Kapil Sharma also took to X and condemned the attack, indicating a political conspiracy.

"The attempt to attack Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji during a public hearing is a cowardly act. Those who are afraid of the Ayushman Card, Devi buses, improving sewer systems, and the cleaning of the Yamuna... they are now resorting to such tactics," Mishra said.

"The determined government, chosen by the people's mandate, will neither bow nor stop for the sake of Delhi's development," he added.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened at the Chief Minister's residence.

Top officials of the Delhi Police are present at the spot, and an investigation is underway at the Civil Lines police station.

According to the police, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has reached the CM Rekha Gupta's residence.

The Chief Minister conducts 'Jan Sunvai' every week at her official residence to listen to the public grievances. Hundreds of people visit her during the 'Jan Sunvai'.

