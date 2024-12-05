Delhi breathes easier as air quality enters 'moderate' category

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) After nearly two months of grappling with "very poor" and "severe" air quality, Delhi's pollution levels dropped significantly. On Thursday morning, the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 161, placing it in the "moderate" category, the cleanest air day of December so far.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI readings in the morning included 145 in Ashok Vihar, 147 in Wajipur, 220 in Mundka, 198 in Jahangirpuri, 184 in Narela, 204 in R.K. Puram, 178 in Anand Vihar, 169 in Pusa, and 152 in Punjabi Bagh. By 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the city’s 24-hour average AQI had improved to 178, marking a considerable drop from the hazardous levels seen in recent weeks.

The improvement began on Wednesday afternoon, with AQI levels falling from 211 in the morning to 178 by the evening. Residents experienced clearer skies and better visibility, offering a much-needed respite from the prolonged period of toxic air.

The Supreme Court, closely monitoring the pollution crisis, has directed the Delhi government and law enforcement agencies to strictly implement anti-pollution measures. These include restrictions on construction activities, tighter controls on vehicle emissions, and mitigation of industrial pollutants.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a potential rise in pollution levels after December 7 due to an incoming western disturbance. Moderate fog and reduced wind speeds are expected to exacerbate conditions, with wind speeds having already slowed to 20 km/hr on Wednesday. The Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi indicates heightened vigilance will be required in the coming days.

Authorities are enforcing the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) to manage the winter surge in pollution levels. With these stringent measures and ongoing monitoring, efforts continue to safeguard the air quality and public health in the capital city.

